Carly Pearce Giving Olivia Newton-John Vibes in ‘Grease’ Bodysuit, Biker Jacket

Get ready to see more of country music star Carly Pearce. After winning the 2022 CMA Award for ‘Musical Event of the Year’ (with Ashley McBryde for the song Never Wanted to Be That Girl), the 32-year-old Kentucky native is hosting the annual TV special, CMA Country Christmas.

As CMA Country Christmas host, Pearce will welcome fellow performing artists on the show including Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, and Old Dominion, among others.

Prior to the televised event, Pearce struck a pose in a black latex pants and black leather biker jacket and caught the attention of her fans. As one wrote of the look: “It’s giving me Country Sandra Dee – and I’m not mad at it.”

Sandra Dee was the character that the late great Olivia Newton-John played in the musical movie Grease with John Travolta. At the end of the movie, Sandra Dee ditches her poodle dress and cardigan sweater for a tight bodysuit and biker jacket.