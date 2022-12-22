Camilla Luddington Stuns in Gorgeous Green Fur Coat at Grey’s Anatomy Rehearsal

Camilla Luddington is best known for her role as Dr. Jo Wilson on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The British actress recently showed up to the set of Grey’s Anatomy rocking a gorgeous green (faux) fur coat.

In the video above, Luddington points out that she woke up at 4 a.m. to deliver drama to her fans. Interlaced with clips of Jo being dramatic at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, the video also features Luddington modeling that gorgeous green faux fur coat, which she admits her fans might be jealous of.

The clincher is when Luddington opens the coat and reveals she’s wearing a cute and cozy Christmas pajama set, too.

Luddington is right about the coat jealousy. As one fan replied: “I need that coat! You look amazing.” Fans are also impressed with Luddington’s YSL blazer dress look at the People’s Choice Awards, see above.

Mark your calendars: after a three-month hiatus, Grey’s Anatomy will return on February 23, 2023 for a tear-jerker of an episode — a farewell to Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).