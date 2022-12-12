Brooke Shields Matches Daughters in Black Bras on Red Carpet, “Cool Mom”

Hollywood star Brooke Shields (Suddenly Susan, The Blue Lagoon, Pretty Baby) knows how to strike a pose. As a young model, at the age of 15, she famously coined the Calvin Klein phrase “Nothing comes between me and my Calvins.”

More than 40 years later, at the age of 57, Shields continues to prove her modeling chops as she stars in the new campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand, see below.

When not on a TV set or in a photographer’s studio, the Princeton graduate is often turning heads on the red carpet. When Shields attended the big iHeartRadio event at Madison Square Garden in New York this week, she brought her two gorgeous daughters, Rowan Henchy and Grier Henchy.

Shields captioned the photos above: “Got to be cool mom.” The threesome wore matching red and blue ensembles. That’s Rowan in the red top over the black bra; Grier is in the white and black print suit with an exposed black bra.

As seen in the Hamptons magazine photo shoot above, Grier borrows that strapless red top with the long bow from her mother. Or did Brooke borrow the top from her daughter?

Above and below are more photos of Grier in bra-centric ensembles and bikinis.