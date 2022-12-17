Broncos QB Brett Rypien Is Related to Super Bowl MVP, But It’s Not His Dad

The Denver Broncos made perhaps the biggest acquisition in the NFL this offseason, bringing in 2014 Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson to help elevate the squad as it looked to move toward contender status.

That’s not what happened, alas. Wilson hasn’t been able to lift the Broncos and the team stands wobbly with a 3-10 record, which includes having lost five straight games.

Wilson is out this week, having entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. (He has reportedly cleared the protocols, but the Broncos are being safe with their investment and bringing him back slowly.)

That makes room behind center for second stringer Brett Rypien, who took over late against the Chiefs and completed four passes for 16 yards — and threw an interception. Rypien will take the snaps on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (4-9).

If the name Rypien sounds NFL-familiar, it should.

Brett Rypien, 26, is the nephew of Mark Rypien, 60, the NFL quarterback who won the Super Bowl (XXVI) MVP Award in 1991, leading the Washington Football team to the title. The elder Rypien also won a Super Bowl (XXII) ring in 1987.

Brett Rypien has signed a few contracts with the Broncos — he is currently on his richest deal yet, which reportedly pays him $965,000 for 2022.

The man he’s replacing, Russell Wilson, makes a little bit more. Russell reportedly signed a 5-year, $245M extension with the Broncos, including $165M guaranteed. He’ll be back on the field for Christmas, the Broncos say, though Santa has already visited Wilson.