Brody Jenner’s Gorgeous Surfer Girlfriend, 25, Does Split in Bikini on Beach

Brody Jenner launched his reality TV career in 2005 with the series The Princes of Malibu with his brother Brandon Jenner and his mother, former beauty pageant winner, ex-girlfriend of Elvis Presley, and songwriter Linda Thompson. They are sons of Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian decathlon champion.

Brody went on to star in MTV’s reality show The Hills with Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, among others. He also appeared on nearly a dozen episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Brody is the half-brother of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

After a long relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner, 39, is now in a relationship with 25-year-old professional surfer Tia Blanco (as seen above and below).

Tia Blanco won the gold medal at the 2015 ISA Open Women’s World Surfing Championship in Nicaragua and defended the title at the 2016 event in Costa Rica. The California native has experience in the reality TV show business, too: she appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros in 2017.

When not in the water, Blanco spends a lot of time on the beach as seen in the stunning handstand split video above.