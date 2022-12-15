“Brilliant” Steph Curry “In Good Spirits” After Injury, Steve Kerr Says

There is no sense asking about 2x NBA MVP Steph Curry‘s mood, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr essentially said, because “Steph is always a guy with a great outlook on life.” So Curry remained “in good spirits,” according to Kerr, even though a shoulder injury will force the superstar to get an MRI today.

Curry has climbed over virtual mountains in the past and he knows injuries are part of the terrain. Early in his career he had chronic ankle problems that threatened to derail what has become one of the greatest careers in NBA history.

Before the injury against the Pacers, which Kerr described as “shocking” (not in its violence but in its surprise) Curry was contributing yet another game effort of the sort that keeps adding to his legacy.

Kerr described Curry’s play as “brilliant” as the point guard got “to the line” and got “other people the ball.” After Curry left the game, the Warriors still fought hard, Kerr said, but Indiana topped the Dubs 125-119. Nevertheless, Kerr was “really proud of the effort” in the second half.

Kerr considered that things will “for sure get tougher” for the Warriors if “Steph’s out for a while.” The tone of his voice made it seem as though Curry’s absence is what he expects. Still, Kerr remains confident that “if we’re healthy, we can beat anybody.”