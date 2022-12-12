Brie Larson Looks Like Wax Figure in Plunging Dress, “Practicing for Tussauds”

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson is best known for her superhero role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When not in her latex suit, the Academy Award-winning actress often gets dressed up when she steps out on the town.

When she attended the 2023 Celine fashion show at the famous Wiltern Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Larson turned heads in a black sequins dress with a plunging neckline and a cinched-waist. Larson, of course, gave credit to the fashion house Celine.

Larson’s fans love the “flawless” look and think she’s looks “amazing” almost to the point of where she looks “unreal.” As one fan replied: “Practicing for Madame Tussauds, I see…,” a reference to the famous wax museum.

All of the stunning dresses above and below are by Celine.

Get ready to see more of Larson: she will appear next in the movie Lessons in Chemistry. It’s a drama about a chemist in the 1960s whose career comes to a halt when she learns she is pregnant.