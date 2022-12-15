Brandy Hits Fans With Hot Pink Hair, ‘Black Barbie’

When triple-threat Brandy Norwood saw the images below, of her with long straight pink hair and in a metallic suit, she shared the series and thanked the artist, Ozriy. She captioned the images: “They don’t want me to go pink,” and added the hashtag #BlackBarbie.

Brandy’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fierce look. Taraji P. Henson (Empire) replied: “Soooooo beautiful.” Rasheeda (Love & Hip Hop) dropped a serious series of fire emojis, and Vivica A. Fox replied: “FABULOUS!”

The images were created by the artist as a homage to Brandy’s audible original ‘A New Moon,’ watch video below. Note: Her third studio album, Full Moon, came out in 2002 — 20 years ago!

But it was acting coach/publicist Amy Lyndon‘s comment that got the most likes: “Loooooooooove!!!! Is this Cinderella’s new look?” That’s a reference to Brandy’s new acting project.

In the upcoming Disney Descendants movie, The Pocketwatch, Brandy reprises her role as Cinderella, and Rita Ora plays the Queen of Hearts (see below).

In this movie, Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts are mothers to two young girls who travel back in time using the White Rabbit’s pocket watch “to stop an event that would cause grave consequences.” The Pocketwatch is based on Lewis Carroll’s characters as featured in The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland.