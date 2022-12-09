‘Blue Bloods’ Mayor Chase Is Lois Lane’s Father on ‘Superman & Lois’

On the Blue Bloods episode ‘Poetic Justice,’ while NYPD detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) crosses paths with Sonny Le (Alex Duong), a criminal from a previous case, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) butt heads over an off-duty cop who goes too far making a political statement.

Above: Dylan Walsh on Blue Bloods (John Paul Filo/CBS)

Actor Dylan Walsh is known for his roles on the cop drama Unforgettable with Poppy Montgomery and SNL alum Jane Curtin, and in the creepy medical drama Nip/Tuck as plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNamara with Julian McMahon.

In 2021, Walsh joined the cast of the CW series Superman & Lois as Bizarro General Sam Lane (aka Lois’ father) with Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane).

In real life, Walsh recently got married. See sweet family photos below.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm ET on CBS, right after Fire Country at 9 pm and S.W.A.T. starring Shemar Moore at 8 pm.