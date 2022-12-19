Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel had to cancel his final Madison Square Garden concert of the year due to The Piano Man contracting a viral infection. The good news is tickets for his December 20 show will be honored at the June 2023 concert and Joel still plans on performing on January 13 and 27 at MSG, and with Stevie Nicks in March.

On a lighter note, Joel’s daughter, singer Alexa Ray Joel, continues to sing like her father, and model like her mother, Uptown Girl supermodel Christie Brinkley. When the 36-year-old shared the stunning photos below, of her modeling a silky lingerie dress with a snakeskin purse by HOBO, she wrote: “I’ve got my silver bells and bags galore!”

Alexa chose her song “Notice Me” to accompany the HOBO home video ad below, of her modeling that satin slip dress with the mesh inlay.

Her mother, Christie Brinkley, replied: “If you were hoping to get us excited for the holidays you bagged it! Hobo bagged it! Lol‼️”

With the video above, Joel dances to her song ‘For All My Days’ and gives a shout out to her “lil sis” 24-year-old professional model Sailor Brinkley Cook for filming the video. (Sailor’s father is Brinkley’s ex-husband, Peter Cook.)