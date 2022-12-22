Bella Thorne Leans Back in Pasties and Fishnets, “You Won’t Be Disappointed”

Hollywood star Bella Thorne is known for her roles in TV shows Shake It Up (Cece), and in movies including The Babysitter, The DUFF, and Chick Fight, among others. She’s also known for melting the internet with photos of her posing in provocative positions and ensembles.

When Thorne shared the sneak peek photos below from her upcoming movie, Rumble Through the Dark, she wrote: “Excited. For. This. Movie.” Swipe below to see her in character leaning back in pasties and fishnets.

Rumble Through the Dark is a thriller set in the Mississippi Delta. It’s about a bare knuckle cage fighter (Aaron Eckhart, The Dark Knight, Thank You for Smoking, Nurse Betty) who “seeks to repay his debts in a final, desperate attempt to salvage the family home of his dying foster mother.”

Thorne plays the fighter’s unlikely savior, a “sultry tattooed carnival worker” name Annette. Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without a Trace, Secrets & Lies) also stars.

Rumble Through the Dark is based on the book The Fighter by Michael Farris Smith. As the Daily Mail wrote about the story: “You will not be disappointed.”