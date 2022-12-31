Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross Pay Tribute to Barbara Walters in Photos

The late great broadcast journalist Barbara Walters interviewed many powerful politicians and popular celebrities throughout her career. Some stars were so bright and enduring in the entertainment business that Walters interviewed them more than once — including the iconic entertainers Diana Ross and Barbra Streisand.

Streisand paid tribute to Walters, who died this week, by sharing the four photos above and writing: “Barbara Walters had a wonderful long life. I remember all the times she interviewed me. May she rest in peace.”

When Diana Ross shared the photos above (from four separate meetings with Walters), the former Supremes singer wrote:

“I have met some incredible people in my life. Barbara Walters was by far the most amazing, inspiring, influential, and gracious person / woman I have had the privilege to know. I am lucky to have had many conversations with her, each with great meaning to my life and my career. She was a trailblazer. A history maker. An icon. A legend. And one of the most influential voices of our time. I send my love and condolences to Barbara’s family.”