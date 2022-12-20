Avril Lavigne’s Short Blonde Hair Giving Kristen Stewart Vibes

When not performing on stage with Youngblud, Machine Gun Kelly or drummer Travis Barker (Khloe Kardashian’s husband), punk pop star Avril Lavigne is often modeling.

When the 38-year-old Canadian recently shared the photo below, of her rocking short blonde hair and crouching in a pair of dramatically stripped flared pants, she announced: “our final Killstar X Avril Lavigne collection has landed!”

Some of Avril’s fans say the pants are giving her Beetlejuice vibes, others see a resemblance to actress Kristen Stewart (Spencer, The Twilight Saga, Charlie’s Angels), see below.

Killstar, which was established in 2010, describes itself as a fashion and lifestyle brand “with a twist of darkness, channeling emotional power and raw energy into every thread.”

Get ready to see more of Stewart: she will appear next on the big screen in the romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding with Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Mockingbird), Academy Award-winning Ed Harris (Pollack), and Dave Franco (Neighbors), among others.