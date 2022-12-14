Ashlee Simpson Slays in Sleek Chain-Mail Cocktail Dress

Ashlee Simpson is known as a singer, little sister (of Jessica Simpson), wife (of actor Evan Ross, Star, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay), daughter-in-law (of the legendary Motown singer Diana Ross), sister-in-law (of black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross), and mom of three.

Simpson’s eldest, son Bronx (with her ex, Fall Out Boy bass guitarist Pete Wentz) just turned 14. Above in the white sweatshirt. Her daughter, Jagger, is 7, and her youngest, son Ziggy Bleu, just turned 2.

The former reality TV star often posts family photos so when she posts a photo of herself and in a super glamorous ensemble like the one below, Simpson’s fans go wild with praise. As one replied: “Tall, lanky, and sexy!!“

That stunning and sleek asymmetrical chain-mail dress with the spaghetti straps is by fashion powerhouse Alice + Olivia.

The last time Simpson got dressed up like a rock star model was for the Grammys in April (see above), and before that for the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party in March, below.

Get ready to see more of Simpson’s husband Evan Ross: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie A Snowy Day in Oakland with Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That…, Empire). The comedy — which stars many TV legends including Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons), Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister, 227), Deon Cole (black-ish, see above), Tony Plana (Ugly Betty) — is scheduled for a January 13, 2023 release, over the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend.