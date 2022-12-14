Ashanti Hops on Private Jet in Hot Pink Stiletto Boots, “Super Sexy”

Real-life singer Ashanti stars in the new VH1 holiday movie A New Diva’s Christmas Carol. She plays the protagonist, Aphrodite, a singer who is famous for singing a love ballad which she now hates and is bitter about her flatlined music career.

As seen in the trailer above, Aphrodite doesn’t hide her bitterness on the set of the talent show where she’s known as the “mean” judge. “Due to Aphrodite’s sour attitude,” she’s visited by three spirits (Robin Givens, Eva Marcelle, Vivica A. Fox) a la the classic tale A Christmas Carol.

When not on stage or on a movie set, Ashanti is traveling the world and on a private jet. She captioned the photos below, “hopping down to Barbados.”

On a recent trip, as seen in the photos above, Ashanti is rocking a pair of hot pink lace stiletto boots on board. Her fans and famous friends including Arielle Kebbel love the look. As one replied: “super sexy.”

A New Diva’s Christmas Carol premieres on VH1 on Wednesday, December 14 at 8 pm ET.