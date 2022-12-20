Anne Hathaway Gets Coaxed in Plunging Bustier Dress, $30,000 Watch

Hollywood movie stars Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables, The Devil Wears Prada) and Jeremy Strong (Lincoln, Selma, Succession) play a married couple in the newly released movie Armageddon Time. It’s a coming-of-age story inspired by the writer, director and producer James Gray‘s upbringing as a young Jewish-American boy in New York City in the early 1980s.

While promoting the film, Hathaway and Strong did a joint interview with The Los Angeles Times. With the photo below from their photo shoot for the Times, Hathaway writes: “Jeremy Strong and I are both known for how much we hate to ‘talk’ about ‘acting,’ so we really appreciate you coaxing it out of us.”

Hathaway fans are going wild over her look in the photo. They love the “gorgeous” floral bustier dress with the plunging neckline, and the “stunning” watch with the pear-shaped face. The $31,400 watch and diamond necklace and rings (“made of dazzling diamond blooms”) are by Bulgari.

As seen above on the red carpet, Hathaway is a brand ambassador for the world-renown jeweler Bulgari.

Get ready to see more of Hathaway: she plays a sexy blonde in the upcoming thriller Eileen, which is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023 (see above).

Jeremy Strong will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Maestro about conductor Leonard Bernstein, who is portrayed by Bradley Cooper. Strong plays Bernstein’s contemporary, composer/conductor John Gruen.