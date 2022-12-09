Actress Alyssa Milano is known for her roles on Who’s the Boss? with Tony Danza (as Tony’s daughter Samantha) and Charmed (as sister Phoebe Halliwell) with Holly Combs Ryan and Shannen Doherty (Beverly Hills, 90210) and later Rose McGowan (Scream). Milano and Combs are still good friends.

On Combs’s birthday, Milano shared the photos below with the two holding hands and wearing sheer tops. Milano wrote: “Happy birthday to you. Love you so much.” Combs replied with a praying hands emoji.

Milano’s fans are chiming in to wish Combs a happy birthday, too, and several are taking the time to compliment Milano on that pixie haircut. As one wrote: “OMG I was/am will always be obsessed with your pixie cut.“

Get ready to see more of Milano: she and Danza are reprising their roles for a Who’s the Boss? reboot on Amazon’s Freevee. Tony the housekeeper is retired and living with Sam who’s a single mom and living in Angela’s (Judith Light) old house in Connecticut.