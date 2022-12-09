Alicia Silverstone Wows in Strappy Corset Dress, “Wearing the Hell Out of It”

Hollywood movie star Alicia Silverstone is best known for her role as high school student fashionista Cher Horowitz in the 1995 movie Clueless. Silverstone is now 46, married and a mom, but she still finds time to model for her best friend, New York fashion designer Christian Siriano.

When Silverstone and Siriano shared the video below, of Silverstone modeling Siriano’s latest creation, a strappy red gingham corset hourglass dress, you can hear him saying, “Wow!” and “pretty glamorous!”

Silverstone refers to Siriano as “My biggest (and most adorable) hype man!”

Get ready to see more of Silverstone: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming crime thriller film, Reptile. Benicio del Toro plays the protagonist, a detective trying to solve the murder of a real estate agent. Pop star Justin Timberlake co-stars.