Alfonso Ribeiro Shadows World #1 Golfer, “But Can He Do the Carlton Dance?”

Hollywood entertainer Alfonso Ribeiro is known for hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos, for winning the Mirror Trophy on Dancing with the Stars with pro dancer Witney Carson, and for his Broadway debut as the lead in the 1985 musical The Tap Dance Kid. But he’s most famous for his dance-loving character Carlton Banks on the long-running TV series The French Prince of Bel-Air with Will Smith.

When not on a stage or TV set, Ribeiro often golfs. When he shared the video below from the golf course, he wrote: “So cool to watching this swing all day.” That’s the current world number one professional golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy.

While a few fans chimed in with how impressive McIlroy’s swing is (duh), one clever fan asked Ribeiro: “But can he do the Carlton dance?“

Above is the epic scene from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air where Will catches Carlton doing what would later be coined the Carlton dance.

We’d like to see McIlroy give it a go, or at least marvel at Alfonso’s dance moves as he marvels as McIlroy’s swing. Both are to behold.

We couldn’t conclude this article with a video clip of Alfonso’s swing, see above.