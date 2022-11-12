Zoe Saldana Mimics ‘Ozark’ Actress, “Like a Slap in the Face”

Hollywood movie star Zoe Saldana is known for her roles in science fiction films including Avatar (Neytiri), Guardians of the Galaxy (Gamora), and Star Trek (Uhura), among others. For her latest role, she plays a human being on Earth who falls in love with another human being. She stars in the new Netflix series From Scratch, which is set in Italy.

When not on a TV or movie set, Saldana spends time at home watching other actors and actresses perform. As seen in the video below, Saldana lip syncs a scene from the popular Netflix series Ozark. That’s actress Julie Garner playing Ruth Langmore.

Saldana’s fans are going wild over the accuracy of her lip syncing abilities. As one wrote: “One hell of an actress giving respect to another hell of an actress.” One fan (of both actresses) replied: “Haha. I loved that scene, seeing it for the first time was like a slap in the face. Ozark was great.”

Garner has fun with her “Ruth” lines, too, as seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live (with guest host Dana Carvey). Garner played the infamous Anna Delvey in the Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Saldana will appear next in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is scheduled for a May 5, 2023 release. And Garner has just been tapped to play pop icon Madonna in the untitled biopic.