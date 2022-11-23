Zoe Kravitz Flaunts Flat Abs in Cutout Dress With Plunging Belly Line, “Wow”

As an actress Zoë Kravitz (daughter of Lisa Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz) is best known for her leading role as Bonnie in the popular series Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

As a model, Kravitz is known as the face of YSL aka Yves Saint Laurent aka Saint Laurent. Fans are going wild over her most recent photo shoot with GQ which featured Kravitz in a double cutout dress with a plunging belly-line that accentuates her incredibly flat abs.

One fan replied: “belly come thru.” Another wrote: “Genetically blessed.”

When not in front of a camera, Kravitz is behind one.

She’s making her directorial debut with the upcoming thriller Pussy Island, starring her partner Channing Tatum and Andor star Adria Arjona. Kravitz co-wrote the script and co-produced the film, which was filmed in Mexico.