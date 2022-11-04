WWE Diva Becky Lynch Nails Cyndi Lauper on ‘Young Rock’ — “No Easy Task”

On the Season 3 premiere of Young Rock, ‘The People Need You,’ after losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life for good when he gets an unexpected call. Flashbacks to 1985 ensue and they include meeting pop star Cyndi Lauper who helped bring wrestling into the mainstream.

Cyndi Lauper is portrayed by Rebecca Quin aka WWE Diva Becky Lynch. As seen in the photos above and below, Quin/Lynch nails the Cyndi Lauper grin and attitude.

NBC wrote of Quin’s portrayal of Lauper: “We were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it.”

Below is Cyndi Lauper accepting her Best New Artist Grammy with Hulk Hogan (The Kinks’ Ray Davies and Laurie Anderson at the podium!).

She says of her experience playing the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun singer: “Playing someone as groundbreaking and influential, not only in the music industry but as a feminist and someone who was instrumental in bringing wrestling into the mainstream, was both challenging and immensely fun and I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Young Rock airs Fridays at 8:30 pm ET on NBC, right after Lopez vs. Lopez at 8 pm and right before Dateline at 9 pm.