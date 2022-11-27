Who Is Maggie’s Mother in Rockette ‘Holiday Spectacular’ Hallmark Movie?

The new Hallmark Channel ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie A Holiday Spectacular is about a young woman in the 1950s who follows her dream to become a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Young Maggie is played by Broadway star Ginna Claire Mason; Grandma Maggie is played by Hollywood musical movie star Ann-Margret (Bye Bye Birdie, Viva Las Vegas, Tommy).

Young Maggie’s mother Elizabeth, who’s worried about her daughter putting her own interests before marriage (it’s set in the 1950s), is portrayed by Carolyn McCormack. Watch her impressive acting reel below.

The Broadway star is well known for her TV role as Dr. Elizabeth “Liz” Olivet on the long-running Dick Wolf series Law & Order (1991-2009). The clinical psychologist is one of only five characters who’ve appeared in all four of the Law & Order series set in New York City.

More recently, McCormack starred in the biopic Mapplethorpe (Matt Smith) as the provocative photographer’s mother, Joan Mapplethorpe, and in The Post as Robert McNamara’s wife.

A Holiday Spectacular premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 27 a 8 pm ET.