‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’ Hallmark Star Hunter King Stuns in Beach Bikinis

The male protagonist in Hallmark Channel’s new ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie, A Royal Corgi Christmas, is wayward Prince Edmond (Jordan Renzo).

When the handsome young prince tries to win his mother over by presenting her with a “cute but out-of-control” corgi named Mistletoe (aka acting pro Bonbon) he hires American dog trainer Cecily Bowman (Hunter King) to help tame the dog in time for the family’s fancy Christmas Ball. Guess who the crown prince invites to the dance!

Actress Hunter King is best known for her roles as Clementine in the CBS family sitcom Life in Pieces (cast photo above), and in the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless (Summer Newman), among others.

A Royal Corgi Dog Christmas premieres on Friday, November 25 at 8 pm on Hallmark Channel.