Watch Paula Abdul, 60, Practice “Getting Down” on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float

Triple threat (singer, dancer, actress) Paula Abdul is known as a former NBA cheerleader (for the LA Lakers), Janet Jackson‘s choreographer, a “Straight Up” singer, the ex-wife of actor Emilio Estavez, and American Idol judge, among many other titles.

The pint-sized dynamo recently turned 60 and she ain’t stopping now.

When not on a TV set or turning heads on the red carpet, the two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner is often in the dance studio.

When she shared the fun video above, she announced that she and her backup dancers are performing at the famous, televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As she lowers herself closer and closer to the floor, she says, “we’re getting down on the Jennie-O Turkey float.” (Jennie-O is a brand of the Hormel Foods Corporation.)

Get ready to see more of Abdul: she will appear next on the big screen in the movie Savage Midlife (see below).

Savage Midlife is about two WWE fans who are “on a quest to recover 80s wrestling memorabilia after a grieving daughter outbids them to satisfy her father’s dying wish.”