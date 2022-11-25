Valerie Bertinelli’s Son Wolfgang Van Halen Engaged to Gorgeous Photographer

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is known for her roles on hit TV series including Hot in Cleveland (Melanie Moretti), Touched by an Angel (Gloria), and One Day at a Time (Barbara Cooper), among others.

When not on a TV set, Bertinelli spends time with her son Wolfgang Van Halen. Wolfgang has followed in the footsteps of his late father, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen of the rock band Van Halen. (Bertinelli and Van Halen were married from 1981 to 2007.)

When Wolfgang shared the image above, of him on the cover of Guitar World Magazine, he wrote: “It’s my first time on the cover of a guitar magazine by myself, but most importantly, the photo was taken by my beautiful and talented fiancé.”

Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged to be married to photographer Andraia Allsop. See self-portrait above, taken at the House of Blues in Chicago.

When Wolfgang shared the cute couple photo above, in July, he reported: “She said yes!”

Above: Wolfgang with “the two most important women in my life.”