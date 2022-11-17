Uma Thurman Looks Electric in Frankenstein Lightning Bolt Shirt

When not on a Hollywood movie set or spending time with family including her daughter, actress Maya Hawke (see below), Oscar Award nominee Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Batman & Robin) is often raising awareness and money for a good cause.

For the Room to Grow annual gala, Thurman turned heads in a black long sleeve shirt featuring pink and red lightning bolts and a graphic image of a bolted heart held together with screws. As the retail shop Browns suggests: “You’ll look electric in this Prada shirt.”

Prada refers to the shirt as “Frankenstein Knit with Broken Heart.” (The lightning bolts are symbolic of Mary Shelley’s doctor and his famous monstrous creation.) The pattern is also available on bags (see below).

As seen below, Thurman wore a more conservative black suit to last year’s Room to Grow gala. The non-profit organization is based in the Bronx, New York, where it provides free parenting support and baby items for expecting families.

Get ready to see more of Thurman: She’s filming the sequel to the 2020 film The Old Guard with Charlize Theron (see “after hours at Uma’s” photos below).