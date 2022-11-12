Tiffany Trump’s Mother Marla Maples, 59, Wows In Bright Yellow Bikini, “Va Va Voom!”

The weekend after Election Day, Tiffany Trump got married to fiance Michael Boulos. Her famous former reality TV star father Donald Trump and her mother, triple threat actress/singer/dancer Marla Maples were in attendance. Maples and Trump married in 1993, two months after the birth of their daughter — they divorced in 1999.

Below is a photo of (l-r) Tiffany, Michael and Marla at a New York Yankees game.

The week before Tiffany’s wedding, Maples, 59, shared the stunning photo below, of her in the ocean a bright yellow bikini. Her fans are going wild over the photo. As one wrote: “VaVaVoom Your Natural Beauty Is Refreshingly Gorgeous Precious Marla.”

Marla looks great in a cutout one-piece swimsuit, too.

Get ready to see more of Marla Maples: she says she’s doing her best to update her website where she shares her favorite products and philosophies including Living Silica and hydrolysis collagen peptides, which she says she takes for “bone and joint health, not to mention skin hair and nails too!”