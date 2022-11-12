The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Takes Daughter to Work, “Hand Her a Crossbow”

Hollywood star Norman Reedus is best known for his role as Daryl Dixon in AMC zombie gang series The Walking Dead. On social media, he goes by the name Big Bald Head. At home, with his partner, actress Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds), and their two children, he goes by the name Papa.

When Kruger shared the sweet photo below, of Reedus (in suspenders) holding the hand of daughter Nova, Kruger captioned it: “Coming to papa’s work kind of day.” Reedus replied: “Best day ever.”

One fan jokingly replied to Reedus: more like “‘take a girl child to work and hand her a crossbow’ day.”

Get ready to see more of Reedus: he will appear next on the big screen in The Bikeriders with Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer and Michael Shannon.

The Bikeriders is a crime drama (inspired by Danny Lyon‘s 1967 novel of the same title) about “the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members.” Jeff Nichols (Loving) directs.