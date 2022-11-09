The Rock Admits He Can’t Stop Saying This To Fans, “The Majority of My Posts”

Dwayne The Rock Johnson shared a video from his morning walk on a gorgeous Georgia trail and was in the middle of his customary gratitude mode when it dawned on him.

“Seems like I’m always thanking you guys for something,” he said, laughing at himself. “The majority of my posts… ‘thank you‘.”

Hey, if you’re going to sound like a broken record, a record that’s stuck on gratitude isn’t the worst choice. Rock acknowledged as much, saying of his repeated thanks: “But it’s appropriate because I’ve got a lot of shit to be grateful for.”

And then he can’t help himself. He says it again: “So thank you guys.” And not for the last time in the video either.

What’s the gratitude all about this time? The Rock is thanking his fans for making his DC Comics debut Black Adam, “the #1 movie in the world” for the third week in a row.

“The word of mouth has been excellent, 90% audience score around the world,” Johnson claims.

(The claim checks out: Black Adam sits at 89% today at Rotten Tomatoes, with 5000+ verified ratings.)

Johnson understands the gravity and power of his unique feat of cultural penetration.

“Here’s the truth,” Johnson said, “A year ago, a year ago, no one knew — no one knew — who Black Adam was. And now today you guys have made Black Adam a household name around the world.”