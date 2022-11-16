‘The Goldbergs’ Hayley Orrantia Nails Drew Barrymore Impersonation, “Spot On!”

In The Goldbergs episode ‘Another Turkey in the Trot,’ this year’s Thanksgiving feels a bit different without Murray (Jeff Garlin). While Beverly sits at the head of the dining room table, Geoff (Sam Lerner) and Erica (Hayley Orrantia) stress over the new baby and, on top of that, a “suspicious” relative shows up for the holiday which push the family dynamics “off the rails.”

When not filming The Goldbergs, Orrantia is either singing, modeling (above), chilling in a tub in a bikini (below), or doing celebrity impersonations.

As seen in the video below, she does actors Sam Elliott, Keira Knightley and Drew Barrymore.

Orrantia’s fans are going wild over her hidden talent. More than one replied: “Your Drew Barrymore is spot on!”

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8:30 pm ET, right after The Conners at 8 pm and right before Abbott Elementary at 9 pm, Home Economics at 9:30 pm and Big Sky starring country music legend Reba McEntire at 10 pm.