‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Natalee Linez Survives Fallen Chandelier Crash on 9-1-1, “Cursed”

In the Season 6 episode of 9-1-1, ‘Cursed,’ LAPD Officer Athena (Angela Bassett) and the 118 race to the rescue when near-death experiences plague a fading movie star.

Above: 9-1-1: L-R: Kenneth Choi, Natalee Linez, Ryan Guzman (Jack Zeman/Fox)

As seen in the (embellished) sneak peek video below, Natalee Linez guest stars as the woman who needs to be wheeled out of her home on a stretcher. She delivers the line: “A chandelier fell on me, doesn’t that sound like a curse?”

When not filming 9-1-1, Linez stars in the juicy hulu series Tell Me Lies (as Lydia, Stephen’s fiancee), and the Starz series Power Book III: Raising Kane (as Jessica, Famous’ older sister who moved from Baltimore to Queens).

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on FOX, right before The Cleaning Lady at 9 pm.