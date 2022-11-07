Suns Devin Booker Gives 76ers Chance To Test Matisse Thybulle’s Real Value

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has played 14 games against the Philadelphia 76ers in his young career — and the former Kentucky Wildcat has had a lot of fun when he does. Booker’s Suns haven’t lost to Joel Embiid and company since early 2019, and Booker has averaged 29.7 ppg against the Sixers in his 14 outings.

On Monday night, election eve, the Suns visit the Wells Fargo Center in Philly to give Booker yet another chance to experience some bucket-filling joy at Philly’s expense. With the Sixers struggling (2-6 overall, 1-4 at home), fans are wondering if Matisse Thybulle — considered a great defensive stopper, but who has had a hard time finding minutes — will get the nod from coach Doc Rivers.

Somebody has to slow Booker if the Sixers are to have a chance goes the thinking. Thybulle’s minutes have been rising with James Harden (injury) out of the rotation, but they are rising from essentially nowhere. (Thybulle played 13 minutes in the 76ers last game against the Knicks after logging just five minutes total in the first five games. His career minutes average is 21.3 )

Thybulle was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season, his second All-Defensive team selection in the fourth-year player’s career. He was the only player in the NBA with at least 110 steals and 70 blocks last season.

That year, after a particularly strong defensive outing by Thybulle, Embiid raved: “I’ve always thought that he’s the best perimeter defender in the league. His timing, reaction, on-ball defense, his length, he’s just amazing.”

But you can’t block shots from the bench. If Doc Rivers calls Matisse’s number against Booker, he’ll have his hands full. But the 76ers will get a chance to really assess if Thybulle is the real deal, a contributor, going forward. 76ers vs Suns at 7:30 on NBA TV.