Reigning NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry gives away about four inches and at least twenty pounds to the Dallas Mavericks scoring sensation Luka Doncic, but it’s not just a size advantage that makes Doncic such a major problem for NBA defenses.

Curry, whose Warriors dropped a 116-113 nail-biter in Dallas to the Mavs as the 2022-23 season enters its second quarter, got specific about Doncic’s prowess after the game. Doncic gave Curry plenty of reason to marvel, scoring 41 to go with 12 assists and 12 boards.

Curry explained that Doncic’s “size and his ball-handling skills keep you on edge the whole game. Plus being a three-level scorer, you have to worry about everything.”

The 3-level comment refers to Doncic’s ability to score from deep — famously a specialty of Curry’s, too — and also get to the hoop or stop-and-pop the midrange jumper. Doncic also gets to the line frequently as a result of his penetration.

Curry elaborated: “[Doncic] can get the step-back 3s going, so you have to press into him. He is shifty and has a great handle so he can use his leverage to get by you.”