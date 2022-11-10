‘Station 19’: Carina and Maya Get “More Heated” in Lightning Storm, Fall Finale

In the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy fall finale episodes, a lightning storm crashes a helicopter and “gnarly injuries” ensue. When Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) calls Grey Sloane Memorial Hospital with a head’s up on the ambulance’s pending arrival, someone is heard saying, “We’re ready, 19,” to which Sullivan replies, “I don’t think you are.”

Meanwhile, “as the storm brews outside, things get even more heated inside” between Dr. Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) and firefighter Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre).

For those of you just joining the show, Carina and Maya are trying to have a baby. Watch tense rooftop scene below. “They’re brave and they’re courageous, but they’re also human,” says ABC.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before Grey’s Anatomy starring Ellen Pompeo at 9 pm and Big Sky starring country music star Reba McEntire at 10 pm.