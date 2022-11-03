Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Light Up Times Square, “It’s Party Time”

The dynamic branding duo of rapper Snoop Dogg and home decor maven Martha Stewart are at it again. As seen in the photo below, they’re “lighting up” in Times Square with a billboard to promote their EZ Reach Bic lighter.

The EZ Reach Bic Lighter is being promoted as being perfect for lighting candles, grills, and more, with its 1.45-inch extended wand that helps keep fingers further from the flame. ​As Snoop says in the commercial below, it’s perfect for party time.

Get ready to see more of Snoop: he’ll appear next on the big screen in the highly-anticipated movie All-American with Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey, Jr. and Gerard Butler, among others. It’s about two friends who form a rivalry over their favorite American basketball player. (Guess who’s Snoop’s favorite…)

And Martha will continue to appear on QVC where she sells her favorite holiday decorations, as seen below.