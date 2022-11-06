Shantel VanSanten Gets Special ‘FBI’ Episode Before Missy Peregrym’s Return, ‘Ready or Not’

On the FBI episode ‘Double Bind,’ while the team works to rescue a 5-year-old kidnapping victim, Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) suspects something is up with his co-worker Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten). As seen in the photos below, Scola can’t seem to get Nina to open-up to him.

FBI fans suspect that Nina is being phased out of the show to make room for Maggie’s return (actress Missy Peregrym has been out on maternity leave). As seen below, Peregrym comes back as Maggie on the episode ‘Ready or Not,’ which airs Tuesday, November 15 at 8 pm on CBS.

“Keep Nina on FBI,” and “We want Nina and Maggie,” are just two supportive comments sent to the FBI Instagram account. Another fan chimed in: “I love Maggie can’t wait for her to come back But Nina and Scala interaction bring dimension to to show.”

According to the CBS cast list: VanSanten is not listed to appear in the ‘Ready or Not’ episode.

FBI airs Sundays at 8 pm on CBS, right after East New York at 9 pm and NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 pm.