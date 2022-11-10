Seth Rogan Wants Adult Stoners To Buy His Handmade Ceramics, “Move Over Pottery Barn”

Hollywood star Seth Rogan is known for his comedic roles in films including Superbad, Pineapple Express, Knocked Up, and The Dictator, among others.

The 40-year-old is currently promoting the Steven Spielberg movie The Fabelmans, which is loosely based on Spielberg’s adolescence. Michelle Williams plays the matriarch Mitzi Fabelman, a mother of a young aspiring filmmaker. Trailer below.

When not on a movie set, Rogan is likely smoking marijuana and working a kiln.

As seen below, Rogan is flaunting his new ceramics work which he stamps with an all-caps SETH on the bottom of each piece.

His fans are loving the new medium.

As one wrote: “Seth fuckin knows what’s up. Move over Pottery Barn, I want the whole catalog of Seth Barn for the seasoned adult stoner.” Seth is selling his ceramics and other “Thoughtfully-designed objects for people who like nice things” via his lifestyle brand Houseplant.