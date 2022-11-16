Just in time for the holiday comes Dean Craig‘s (Death at a Funeral) new dark comedy film The Estate. Hollywood stars Toni Collette (Knives Out, Little Miss Sunshine) and Anna Faris (Mom) star as two financially struggling sisters who try to win over their estranged terminally ill, wealthy and difficult-to-please Aunt Hilda (Kathleen Turner, Peggy Sue Got Married, Romancing the Stone).

When word spreads about the Aunt’s failing health, the sisters’ cousins come out of the woodwork with the same idea — to become the beneficiaries of their Aunt’s estate.

One of their cousins, Richard “who now prefers Dick,” is portrayed by David Duchovny (Californication, The X-Files) who, as seen in the trailer above, steals every scene.

Duchovny’s seedy, horny, moustached Dick consistently hits on cousin Macey (Collette) and goes so far as to suggest sexually pleasing his dying Aunt, “if I weren’t your nephew.”

The Estate is a reunion for Duchovny and Collette who starred in the 2004 movie Connie and Carla with Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), who wrote the script.

The Estate, which is set in New Orleans, is in theaters now.