See Billie Lourd Drink Banana Smoothie Before AHS Vomit Scene

Hollywood movie star Billie Lourd (Booksmart, Ticket to Paradise), daughter of the late great Carrie Fisher (Star Wars, The Blues Brothers), stars in Ryan Murphy‘s long-running sci-fi horror series American Horror Story.

In Season 11, Lourd plays pregnant Dr. Hannah Wells — the AHS writers wrote in Lourd’s real life pregnancy (it’s her and her husband Austen Rydell‘s second child).

When Lourd shared the BTS video below, she wrote: “had to bless you all with this appetizing ✨BTS vid✨of yours truly vomiting up a surprisingly delicious banana smoothie of sorts.”

Lourd jokes about all the “vomit acting” she’s done on the show, so much so that she’s gong to add it as skill on her resume. Finally, Lourd thanked her fans for “supporting my bizarre instagram presence.”

Get ready to see more of Lourd: she will appear next on the big screen in the comedy And Mrs with Colin Hanks (son of multiple Oscar Award winner Tom Hanks).

The movie is about a bride (Lourd) who insists on going through with her wedding after her reluctant fiance drops dead. Based on the And Mrs set photos above, one scene requires Lourd to dress up in a hot dog costume. Let’s hope she’s not required to vomit for the film.

Fun fact: Carrie Fisher and Tom Hanks starred in the 1989 comedy The ‘Burbs together: they played a suburban couple, a husband and wife who grow suspicious of their neighbors.