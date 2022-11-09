Hollywood movie star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo, Do Revenge) is back at work.

She stars in the upcoming fantasy horror series Wolf Pack. It’s set in Los Angeles after a wildfire “awakens a terrifying supernatural creature” with sharp teeth and claws.

In Wolf Pack, Gellar (below) plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey who is determined to catch the teenage arsonist who started the wildfire and stirred up the supernatural being.

When Gellar shared the photo below, of her sitting on the back of a fire truck on the set of Wolf Pack, she happily wrote: “I’m really tired and will take breaks wherever I can get them.” Her fans love the pic and the white hot combat boots with chunky heels and ankle straps. As one fan replied: “I need those boots in my life.”

Wolf Pack is scheduled for a January 26, 2023 premiere on Paramount+.