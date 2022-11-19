Rita Moreno, 90, Will Make Your Heart Soar in ‘Santa Bootcamp’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist in the new ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ holiday movie Santa Bootcamp is Emily Strauss (Emily Kinney, The Walking Dead). The young businesswoman is hired by a shopping mall executive to throw an extravagant and important Christmas gala for his biggest investors.

To get in the spirit of the task at hand, and to find the perfect Santa for the event, Emily enrolls herself in a Santa Bootcamp. There she meets Belle, who reminds Emily that Christmas isn’t about gifts and parties but about the joy we give to one another.

The legendary triple-threat entertainer Rita Moreno (West Side Story, One Day at a Time) — who’s turning 91 on December 11th! — plays the inspirational Belle. She is one of the very few who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards.

When Moreno shared the behind-the-scene photo above, her famous friends and fans went wild with excitement. Kerry Washington replied: “already my fave Christmas movie because YOU are in it.” Another fan wrote: “This makes my heart soar.”

Get ready to see more of Moreno: she will appear next on the big screen in the next Fast & Furious movie, Fast X, with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez (see video above).

Santa Bootcamp premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 19 at 8 pm ET.