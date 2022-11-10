‘Reasonable Doubt’ Star Emayatzy Corinealdi Played Girlfriend in Tupac Shakur Video

In the series premiere episode of the new hulu courtroom drama Reasonable Doubt, ‘Can’t Knock the Hustle,’ Los Angeles Defense Attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) juggles her work and home life while bucking the justice system every chance she gets. Trailer below.

Corinealdi is known for her roles in films including Ava DuVernay‘s Middle of Nowhere, and on series including Ballers (Candace Brewer), Hand of God (Tessie), and in the 2016 TV min-series Roots (Belle), among others. On Ballers, she played a high-powered league executive who deals with Spencer (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) while he tries to get an NFL team in Vegas.

Above: Corinealdi as Brewer on Ballers (Jeff Daly/HBO)

Fun fact: Corinealdi played the nagging girlfriend of actor J.D. Williams from The Wire in the 2005 music video for Tupac Shakur‘s ‘Ghetto Gospel.’ And, yes, that’s Elton John‘s voice you hear.

Get ready to see more of Corinealdi: she was casted to star in the upcoming family drama series At That Age with Nicole Ari Parker (Empire).

Reasonable Doubt — which is produced by Kerry Washington (Scandal) — airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm and Station 19 at 8 pm.