Ray Romano Asks for Time Out During ‘Celebrity Jeopardy,’ “I Don’t Know A Lot”

Three comedians and TV stars Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) and Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) make it to the quarterfinal round six on Celebrity Jeopardy with host Mayim Bialik.

As seen in the sneak peek videos above and below, Romano still has that famous self-deprecating humor (“I don’t know a lot”) and suggests that all the contestants get “at least one time” to pause the game and think up the answer.

Before getting into show business, New York native Romano studied accounting at Queens College (briefly) and worked at a bank, where he met his future wife, Anna, who was also working at the bank as a teller. They told People magazine that it wasn’t until they married, in 1987, that Romano worked on his standup full-time.

Maybe Romano’s past experiences in finance will help him on Celebrity Jeopardy? Or, maybe not.

Celebrity Jeopardy airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 pm, featuring celebrities Jaime Camil, Michael Rapaport and June Diane Raphael.