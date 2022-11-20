Rapper Bia Says She’s Wearing Rihanna’s Lingerie On Thanksgiving

The rapper Bia is there for Rihanna‘s new Savage X stylings, and it’s not like it’ll take Valentine’s Day for Bia to rock the latest RiRi lingerie. Nope, Valentine’s Day lingerie is for amateurs — anybody (and everybody) can go for that.

Instead, Bia responded to Rihanna’s latest seductive lingerie modeling by promising she’s going to rock the new look herself on Thanksgiving.

Now that’s giving Bia’s holiday company something to be thankful for. Here’s a link Rihanna with showing out in the popular post that features her latest lace-up bodysuit and hosiery. It’s the post to which Bia responds, “I’m wearing this on thanksgiving 🔥🔥🔥.”

And to give a visual idea of the brand, or its extensions, here’s a more Safe For Work look at Savage X Fenty Sport. (NOTE: This is not what Bia is wearing to Thanksgiving.)

And to think some people are happy with mashed potatoes and hearing “Alice’s Restaurant” on Thanksgiving. Little do they know how exotic life can really be.

Bia evidently does. The Sisterhood of Hip Hop alum, 32, is working on new music. Her “London” featuring J. Cole, released in early 2022, has accumulated nearly 20 million views on YouTube alone.