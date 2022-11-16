Rachel Bilson Obsessed With This Winter’s Must-Have Flannel Coat, “Fashion Icon”

Hollywood star Rachel Bilson is known for her roles as Summer Roberts on the hit series The O.C. and as Dr. Zoe Hart on Hart of Dixie.

When not on a TV or movie set, or filming an episode for her podcast Broad Ideas (above), Bison often models. When she shared the photos below, she wrote: “Obsessed with this cozy coat!“

That long plaid coat Bilson’s wearing is a special, limited-edition collaboration with Eddie Bauer and The Great designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott. It’s reversible, comes with lots of pockets and is stuffed with “800-fill power premium goose down insulation.”

The Great also makes that red cashmere knitted hat (above) and puffer coats (below) with Eddie Bauer.

Eddie Bauer describes Bilson’s long plaid coat as having “a universal fit. Not too slim, not too relaxed on body.” Bison’s fans love the look and are chiming in with comments like “want” and “need.”

Get ready to see more of Bilson: she will appear next on Accused, the FOX series which “chronicles ordinary people getting caught up in extraordinary situations, where one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.” Accused is scheduled for a January 22, 2023 premiere.