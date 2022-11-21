Photos of Chris Pine in Rakish White Suit Stirs Debate, “Looks Like His Dad”

Hollywood movie star Chris Pine is well-known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek movie franchise. He was in news most recently while attending the premiere of his new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, with co-star Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde.

When Pine posed in a white silk and linen three-piece suit by Ralph Lauren for the cover of The Rake magazine, the look got mixed reviews from his fans.

One fan replied: “He looks like a middle aged woman” and another unapproving fan wrote: “wow that suit is ridiculous.” However, there were just as many positive reviews including: “he looks incredibly handsome.” One fan noted that Pine is “starting to look more like his dad.”

Chris Pine’s father is actor Robert Pine, who’s best known for his roles on CHiPs (Sgt. Joe Getraer) and in films including Jobs (Ed Woolard), among others. Robert Pine currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Five Days at Memorial.