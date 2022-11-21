Pete Holmes Shares Being Super Pleased About “Significant Other” Joke

Pete Holmes remains one of the most popular comedians in America — and he’s enjoying it. It’s not that the podcaster and former star of Judd Apatow‘s Crashing is enjoying the status of being a popular comic so much as that Holmes is enjoying the material.

For proof, just look at his face as he nails this bit below, which he shared with his Twitter followers. Holmes looks as pleased as a kid counting his Halloween candy after he delivers the final line.

In the clip, Holmes demonstrates his faith the audience is right there with him as he employs a little comic shorthand. It allows him to load up a simple line like “This is Tina” with the idea that even this anodyne introduction is “too much information.”

The audience is almost ahead of him — you can hear the tittering — before he explains that just meeting “Tina” shows Pete not just a woman, but the “manifestation of the recesses of [his friend Dan’s] sexual subconscious.”

Holmes’s face as he delivers the final line shows just how much he’s enjoying himself, always a factor an audience senses.

His podcast “You Made It Weird” — in its 11th year — recently brought on Melissa Rauch to experiment with pillows.

“You Made It Weird” with Melissa Rauch is available NOW!! https://t.co/YdSS1dRzMD pic.twitter.com/DPaDB2ZqSD — Pete Holmes (@peteholmes) November 16, 2022

Holmes is appearing live in January in San Francisco, Portland and Seattle before coming East to Atlanta, Charlotte and Washington, DC for February shows.