Patrick Dempsey’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns in Cutout Dress at ‘Disenchanted’ Premiere

After an exciting run with bright white hair, handsome Hollywood star Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) is back to being a brunette.

Dark-haired Dempsey attended the premiere of the Disney movie Disenchanted wearing an elegant windowpane double-breasted suit.

Swipe the photo above to see Dempsey posing on the red carpet with his co-stars Amy Adams and James Marden, and with his wife, celebrity makeup artist Jill Dempsey and their gorgeous daughter Talula Dempsey.

When interviewed for Seventeen magazine (below), the “sun-kissed” Talula says she enjoys spending time at the beach with friends.

Get ready to see more of Dempsey: he just finished filming the biopic Ferrari with Adam Driver, who plays the legendary Italian sports car entrepreneur. Dempsey plays fellow Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi. Penelope Cruz plays Ferrari’s wife, Laura.