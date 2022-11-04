Nina Dobrev Stops Chace Crawford at Airport for Selfie, “Elena and Nate!”

When Hollywood star Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) recently ran into fellow actor Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) at the airport, the two stopped to take a couple of selfies (see below).

Fans of both celebrities are going wild over the serendipity of the encounter and the fictional possibilities. As one fan wrote: “Katherine would definitely date Nate.”

Dobrev played Katherine Pierce (and Elena Gilbert) on The CW’s supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2015. Crawford played Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. See Crawford with The O.C. star Rachel Bilson, who once made a cameo appearance on Gossip Girl.

Get ready to see more of both actors: Crawford stars in the hilarious series The Boys as Kevin Moskowitz aka The Deep (video above).

Dobrev will appear next on the big screen in the crime comedy The Out-Laws with Adam DeVine (who plays her fiance) and Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin (who play her parents), among others. The Out-Laws is scheduled to be released by Netflix on February 2, 2023.